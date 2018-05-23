Google Maps

See how your decisions affect Kelowna

Interactive exhibits will be available for the public in June

As Kelowna grows, where new homes will be built and how we will all get around will largely be shaped by the decisions that are made today.

Residents are invited to participate in an interactive exhibit starting June 2 to experience which scenario for Kelowna 2040 reflects the tradeoffs they choose, according to the City of Kelowna in a news release.

“By using a unique format in which Kelowna residents can see how their decisions affect which scenario for Kelowna they arrive at, we hope to give a sample of how future growth might affect neighbourhoods, development and infrastructure decisions made today,” said Danielle Noble-Brandt, policy and planning department manager.

“The exhibit and survey are components of the public engagement for the Official Community Plan update and Transportation Master Plan process, and this interactive exhibit will demonstrate to residents how these long-term plans impact their lives today.”

Residents can participate in the exhibit at the following locations:

June 2

Stuart Park, 1430 Water Street

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

June 4 and 5

Okanagan College Centre for Learning, Campus West Road

3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

June 6 and 7

Rutland Centennial Hall, 180 Rutland Road North

3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Residents unable to attend the exhibit can participate online from June 1 to June 30 at kelowna.ca/imaginenext.

“By 2040, Kelowna will be home to 50,000 more people. The four growth options are based on the public input gathered throughout the unprecedented engagement for the community’s strategic vision known as Imagine Kelowna,” said Noble-Brandt. “This is the ideal time for residents to be informed, get involved and imagine their influence on Our Kelowna.”


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Study recommends jurors receive more financial and psychological support

Just Posted

Fair raises $10,000 for Kelowna hospital equipment

Guests threw pies as part of the annual Blossom Time Fair

See how your decisions affect Kelowna

Interactive exhibits will be available for the public in June

Kelowna chamber reiterates its support for Trans Mountain Pipeline

Local chamber says it supports Canadian chamber’s Day in Support of pipeline project

SilverStar reaches new heights with gondola

Vernon ski resort installing new feature, with opening date set for July 7

Mosquitos thriving in Central Okanagan spring

High water table and extreme heat create fertile breeding ground.

Stranded couple rescued from Mission Creek

Rescue personnel brought two people ashore from an island after their rafts were swept away.

Study recommends jurors receive more financial and psychological support

Federal justice committee calls for 11 policy changes to mitigate juror stress

Research needed on impact of microplastics on B.C. shellfish industry: study

SFU’s department of biological sciences recommends deeper look into shellfish ingesting microbeads

B.C. dad pens letter urging overhaul of youth health laws after son’s fatal overdose

The Infants Act currently states children under 19 years old may consent to medical treatment on own

Singh sides with B.C. in hornet’s nest of pipeline politics for the NDP

Singh had called for a more thorough environmental review process on the proposal

Size, cost set for proposed Vernon cultural facility

Size of new home for museum and art gallery is about 58,000 square feet; cost is $40 million

VIDEO: Campers leave big mess at rural Vancouver Island campsite

Vehicle parts, garbage, a mattress, lawn chairs, beer cans, and even fecal matter left in the area

30 C in B.C., 30 cm of snow expected for eastern Canada

It might be hot in B.C., but the rest of Canada still dealing with cold

Horgan defends fight to both retain and restrict Alberta oil imports

Alberta says pipeline bottlenecks are kneecapping the industry, costing millions of dollars a day

Most Read