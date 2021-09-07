A report of an earthquake off the Kitimat coastline yesterday proved to be a computer glitch. (Jules Jelev file Photo)

A report of an earthquake off the Kitimat coastline yesterday proved to be a computer glitch. (Jules Jelev file Photo)

Seismologist says computer glitch led to false reports about earthquake in B.C.

Deleted American report of quake near Kitimat a computer glitch, Canadian official says

A government seismologist says a magnitude 6.5 earthquake reported in British Columbia on Monday never happened.

Alison Bird of Natural Resources Canada says a computer glitch led to the erroneous report from the United States Geological Survey.

She says there was no earthquake 165 kilometres southeast of Kitimat on Monday afternoon.

Bird says the automated system isn’t perfect at processing data.

She says it’s possible that two small quakes at different locations were detected as one event.

Posts about the false alarm on the American agency’s website have been deleted.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Haiti raises earthquake death toll, passes 2,200

Earthquake

Previous story
Morning Start: Chewing gum boosts concentration
Next story
‘Hundreds, if not close to 1,000’ unmasked students party on B.C. university campus

Just Posted

Kelowna Law Courts. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Developer sues City of Kelowna for ‘bad faith’ decision to reject subdivision

Vernon’s Tyler Dyck, CEO of Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery and president of the Craft Distillers Guild of B.C., has announced a petition campaign to help local craft distilleries getting the excise tax reduced to a comparable level with craft breweries. (Morning Star - file photo)
Okanagan distilleries seek par on excise tax

Dan Glasscock, the traffic safety officer for School District 23 and the City of Kelowna, helps students and families cross Ziprick Road outside of Springvalley Middle and Elementary schools during the first day of school on Sept. 7. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
School zone awareness event hosted outside of Kelowna elementary school

Despite the loss, the White Rock Lake wildfire is now deemed under control. (Sandy Brandt photo)
No more spread expected as White Rock Lake fire under control