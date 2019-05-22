Semi-annual Trunk Sale returns Saturday

The semi-annual Trunk Sale is a great way to score a good deal and keep items out of the landfill. (Contributed)

Bargain hunters are expected to turn out in droves Saturday for the semi-annual Trunk Sale at Okanagan College organized by the Regional Waste Reduction Office.

The event brings together more than 150 garage sales in one spot, straight from the vendors’ trunks rather than their driveways or front yards.

“The Trunk Sale model is unique in these parts,” said regional waste reduction facilitator Rae Stewart.

Not only will shoppers be able to score a good deal, but purchases help the environment by keeping usable items out of the landfill, Stewart noted.

“After the sale is over, we invite a number of charities to the site so those participating don’t have to lug their items home again,” Stewart said.

“They can simply donate them, if they choose.”

Kelowna and District SHARE Society, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Planet Earth Recycling and the Canadian Diabetes Clothesline group will be onsite to accept donations.

Meanwhile, members from the Okanagan Mission Lions Club will volunteer their time to direct traffic and make sure hungry shoppers are fed, offering a pancake breakfast and lunch, Stewart added.

“We couldn’t host the event without this tremendous community support.”

The Regional Waste Reduction Office has hosted two trunk sales a year for a number of years now and they continue to attract vendor interest.

“We welcome you to come shop on sale day,” Stewart said. “No need to drive around from community to community and sale to sale, you can have a more focused garage sale experience, save on time and gas.”

The Trunk Sale runs from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, May 25.

