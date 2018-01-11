Semi collides with pick up truck in Kelowna

Highway 97 and Underhill is the scene of an accident that occurred over the noon hour Thursday

A semi trailer was in an accident with a pick up truck Thursday afternoon. - Image: Carli Berry

A semi-truck collided with a pick-up truck on Highway 97 in Kelowna over the noon hour.

Two lanes of Highway 97 northbound are currently closed as the pick-up truck is in the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Dilworth, while further up the highway, a loaded tractor-trailer unit is pulled to the side of the road.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Underhill Street and Highway 97 just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Kelowna Fire Department, ambulance and RCMP were all called to the scene of the accident.

According to reports from the scene, there were no injuries suffered to the tractor trailer unit, which had suffered damage in the crash.

The pick-up is missing a tire and blocking traffic.

