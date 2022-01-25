The highway was closed for the incident for several hours when it occured. (File photo)

The highway was closed for the incident for several hours when it occured. (File photo)

Semi-driver from Surrey dies following collision outside of Golden

A 51-year-old man from Surrey was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision that occurred just outside of Golden on Friday, Jan. 14.

Golden RCMP responded to the incident which took place in the 900-block of the Trans Canada Highway (approximately 7 km west of Golden) just after 9 p.m., after a report that two semi-trucks had collided.

According to RCMP, officers arrived on scene to find the two semi-trucks were “sandwiched” together and some good Samaritans assisting the driver of one of the semi-trucks from his truck.

While the investigation remains in the early stages, RCMP say that initial indications are that the eastbound semi lost control on the icy roadway while trying to navigate a right curve and was unable to regain control before striking the westbound semi.

The collision tore through the cab of the westbound trailer and the driver, a 51-year-old man from Surrey was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the eastbound semi was taken to hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

