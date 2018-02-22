Semi fire impacting Highway 33

Fire crews are at the scene of a big rig on fire on Highway 33 in Joe Rich

Traffic along Highway 33 east of Kelowna is being re-routed to Goudie Road due to a semi trailer on fire in Joe Rich.

Fire crews are on the scene and have blocked Highway 33 at Goudie Road with the rig burning near Goshawk Road.

Reports from the scene indicate the rig does not have a load of logs on it and the cab of the truck was burning. Crews have apparently knocked the fire down.

Police, fire and ambulance are on the scene and have blocked off the highway in both directions.

The Capital News will pass on any more information as it becomes available.

