Semi lands in ditch past Vernon’s Hospital Hill

WATCH: Traffic is single-lane only southbound as crews deal with scene
The incident occurred around 12 p.m. at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Dilworth Road
Music Travel Love’s video for “The Only One” has received 5 million views on Youtube
Ainsley Wood sustained a major spinal injury when she fell off a tree while playing
Mission Group is a Kelowna-based real estate development company
Your morning start for Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Lawyer Susan Kootnekoff discusses the possibility big brother might be watching you
Care aides get retroactive pay increase to union rates
Penticton Fire Department was called to a garage fire this morning
The victim went to a Lower Mainland RCMP detachment with her mother on May 7 to report the incident
Andrew Barrie and two others died in 2012 after they went over Cascade Falls while tubing
The usual export plan is off because of COVID-19, so fishermen are hoping to sell fresh, local
Southbound traffic is moving slowly
Justin Neufeld, a volunteer for the Kelowna-Lake Country B.C. Liberal and federal Conservative riding associations, has been removed
Brooke Deschenes was hit around 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, while riding along Harvey Avenue in Kelowna
Dr. Bonnie Henry advises on upcoming tourist travel
The warrant was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking in the area
DJ will celebrate 34 years of playing the OK Corral in July
Robert Bitte and Leah Schmidt claimed prize of more than $1 million in May 1 draw