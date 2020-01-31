A semi truck rolled on Highway 97A Jan. 31, near Mara Lake between Sicamous and Vernon. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review) A semi truck rolled on Highway 97A Jan. 31, near Mara Lake between Sicamous and Vernon. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)

Semi rolls on Hwy. 97A in North Okanagan

Injuries unknown at this point

Motorists travelling Highway 97A near Mara Lake are driving with caution after a semi rolled off the road.

The truck rolled onto its roof on the southbound lane of the Vernon-Sicamous Highway near the Mara Lake cottages minutes before the Centex gas station. The rollover is between Davy and Hamilton roads, 14 kms south of Sicamous.

Ambulance neared the scene around 11:38 a.m., Friday.

A Black Press reporter said a few vehicles were stopped nearby, but are presumed to be witnesses. Roads are said to be wet and may be slick in places.

The highway remains open in both directions but Drive BC says to expect delays and watch for traffic control.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

READ MORE: Slice of appreciation for Vernon officers

READ MORE: Travel advisory issued for Highway 1 over Rogers Pass

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Prospera Place gets new LED screens to revolutionize viewing experience
Next story
Kelowna looking end two-tier tax paying penalty

Just Posted

Man ‘thrown 10 feet’ following hit-and-run in West Kelowna

The incident happened at intersection of Old Okanagan Highway and Butt Road on Jan. 30

Kelowna nightclub owner planning new Shuswap music festival

Two-day Monashee Mountain Festival to include mix of rock and country

Kelowna looking end two-tier tax paying penalty

City staff want a 10 per cent penalty for those who don’t pay their property taxes on time

Prospera Place gets new LED screens to revolutionize viewing experience

The screens will cover a 6.5-foot by 12-foot wide area above the arena’s scoreboard

UPDATE: Kelowna murderer, Steven Pirko, sentenced to life in prison, 11 years parole ineligibility

Steven Pirko was convicted of second-degree murder by a jury in June 2019

Team Jamela dances for dad at Swinging with the Stars

Jamela Van Steinburg father passed away after spending time in the Central Okanagan Hospice

In Coalmont B.C. even the ice is sexy

In Coalmont B.C. even the ice is sexy. Ice sculpting is a… Continue reading

Semi rolls on Hwy. 97A in North Okanagan

Injuries unknown at this point

RCMP stop driver going 223 km/h on Okanagan highway

Vehicle impounded, man fined for excessive speeding

Travel advisory issued for Highway 1 over Rogers Pass

DriveBC estimates lengthy closures later today for high avalanche risk

B.C. coronavirus testing continues, still only one confirmed case

International emergency measures aimed at poorer countries, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Hereditary chiefs agree to new talks over northern B.C. pipeline

Meanwhile, the RCMP confirms additional officers in Houston will be on stand-by

Snowmobilers stoked for ’60s Vernon Winter Carnival

Club shows off its own history with free ride

B.C. mom says parents pressured her to keep child at home due to coronavirus fears

The parent says her husband visited China, and other parents feared the coronavirus

Most Read