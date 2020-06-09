One sent to hospital after semi collides with car on Harvey Avenue

A semi-truck has collided with a car at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Dilworth Drive in Kelowna, sending the driver of the car to hospital.

Crews responding to Harvey Ave and Dilworth Drive for a vehicle vs semi truck. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/uhhUNK5PaK — michael rodriguez, but a little farther away (@MichaelRdrguez) June 9, 2020

Platoon Captain Shayne Kiehlbauch said the semi was taking a left turn off of the highway, colliding with a vehicle headed southbound on Dilworth.

The person sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Traffic was briefly stalled on Harvey Avenue as crews cleaned up the wreckage.

