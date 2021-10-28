Semi-trailer crash on Highway 97 in West Kelowna causing traffic delays

The semi went off the road about 11 a.m. Thursday

Traffic headed into West Kelowna is backed up on Highway 97 due to a semi-trailer that went off the road, into a slight ditch and hit a concrete barrier.

Highway 97 is reduced to one lane near Hudson Road.

The incident happened about 11 a.m., Thursday.

Semi crash Highway 97. (Dave Ogilvie/Contributed)

According to witnesses, it appears the driver of the semi-trailer braked suddenly and went off the road in order to avoid vehicles.

The driver of the truck did not appear to be injured.

Motorists should prepare for delays in the area.

