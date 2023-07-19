Semi truck and van collide at Kelowna intersection

It’s not known if anyone has been injured

A semi-truck and van collided at the intersection of Harvey Ave. and Dilworth Drive on July 19, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Update: 9:32 a.m.

Both vehicles have been cleared from the intersection and traffic is moving again.

Original

Traffic is snarled at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Dilworth Drive after a crash involving a semi-truck and van.

The collision happened around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday (July 19).

It’s not known if anyone has been injured, and traffic is blocked southbound on Dilworth Dr., and down to one lane northbound.

BREAKING – Harvey Avenue in #Kelowna is down to one lane northbound following a crash involving a semi-truck. Fire and police on scene. More to come @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/4V48VPI2sL — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) July 19, 2023

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Kelownamotor vehicle crash