A semi-truck and van collided at the intersection of Harvey Ave. and Dilworth Drive on July 19, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Semi truck and van collide at Kelowna intersection

It’s not known if anyone has been injured

Update: 9:32 a.m.

Both vehicles have been cleared from the intersection and traffic is moving again.

Original

Traffic is snarled at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Dilworth Drive after a crash involving a semi-truck and van.

The collision happened around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday (July 19).

It’s not known if anyone has been injured, and traffic is blocked southbound on Dilworth Dr., and down to one lane northbound.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Kelowna

