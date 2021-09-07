Highway 96 near Peachland about 1:10 p.m. Tuesday.

UPDATE: Highway 97 near Peachland now clear

Motorists are asked to expect delays

Update 2:55 p.m.

The Highway 97 closure between Trepanier Bench Road and Buchanan Road is now clear.

Update 1:48 p.m.

A vehicle incident involving a semi-truck and another vehicle near Peachland has closed roads in the area.

The area between Trepanier Bench Road and Buchanan Road is closed, according to a tweet by DriveBC. Emergency crews have been notified and are en-route to the incident. An assessment is in progress. Motorists are asked to watch for traffic control in the area.

A semi-truck has collided with another vehicle on Highway 97 near Peachland.

The incident happened at the bottom of Drought Hill, at Buchanan Road, about 1 p.m., Tuesday.

Reports indicate one person might be trapped.

It’s unclear how this crash has impacted traffic on Highway 97. Drivers should watch for emergency vehicles arriving on scene.

More to come.

