Semi-truck loses load on K.L.O. Road

A semi-truck travelling along K.L.O. Road near Spiers Road lost its load, Monday evening.

It’s unclear what the truck was carrying, but witnesses who stopped to help said it was some type of concrete.

Residents in the area came to assist the driver and direct traffic after the incident occurred about 6:25 p.m.

According to witnesses, a farmer brought a forklift to the area and helped to reload the truck.

Traffic was backed up in the area while the truck was on scene.

No injuries were reported.

