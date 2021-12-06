Semi-truck takes out light post and blocks Highway 97 intersection in Penticton

A truck has gone off the road at the bottom of West Bench Hill Drive at the intersection with Highway 97.
RCMP and the Penticton Fire Department are on the scene, and an AIM Roads snow plow is also caught behind the truck.
There are reportedly no injuries involved, but the truck did take out a light-post when it went off the road.
Some vehicles were reportedly driving around the back of the trailer in order to get down from West Bench and onto the highway.
It is not known when the road will be cleared of the truck, as heavy snow blankets the region and causes further driving difficulties.
To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.
@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.