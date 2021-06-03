Nisga’a dancer Rosita Martinez takes part in a ceremony on Parliament Hill Thursday June 3, 2021 in Ottawa. A bill creating a statutory holiday to commemorate the tragic legacy of residential schools in Canada has been passed unanimously by the Senate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Nisga’a dancer Rosita Martinez takes part in a ceremony on Parliament Hill Thursday June 3, 2021 in Ottawa. A bill creating a statutory holiday to commemorate the tragic legacy of residential schools in Canada has been passed unanimously by the Senate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Senate unanimously passes bill creating national day for truth and reconciliation

Sept. 30 of this year to become Canada’s first national day for truth and reconciliation

A bill creating a statutory holiday to commemorate the tragic legacy of residential schools in Canada has been passed unanimously by the Senate.

Bill C-5 is expected to receive royal assent later today, in time for Sept. 30 to become the first national day for truth and reconciliation.

The bill has been fast-tracked with unanimous support through both houses of Parliament since the grisly discovery last week of what are believed to be the remains of 215 Indigenous children in unmarked graves at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

The bill creates a statutory holiday for employees in the federal government and federally regulated workplaces.

Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault says the objective is to create a chance for Canadians to learn about and reflect on a dark chapter in their country’s history and to commemorate the survivors, their families and their communities — as called for by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and Indigenous leaders.

Officials estimate the day off will cost the federal government almost $166 million each year, mainly in lost productivity, and another $223 million for federally regulated employers.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Island woman makes historic name change for truth and reconciliation

Federal PoliticsTruth and Reconciliation Commission

Previous story
B.C. pharmacies to deliver AstraZeneca second doses starting Monday
Next story
Man sleeping in alley near parkade dies after being run over in Vancouver

Just Posted

Arlene Westervelt. (Contributed)
Mounties sued over alleged interference in investigation of Lake Country woman’s death

Lawsuit alleges two officers’ actions hindered investigation, causing critical evidence to be lost early on

Lake Country RCMP are asking for help identifying a male suspect who left a business on Main Street two Fridays in a row without paying for a basket of goodies. The man was wearing the same clothes in both instances, but wore black sunglasses in the first case, and white in the second. (Contributed)
Perfume thieves strike Lake Country store twice

Two men sought for questioning in Lake Country shoplifting incidents

A concept rendering of the approved development along Lakeshore Road. (Contributed)
Sizable waterfront development approved in Kelowna’s Pandosy area

The development will consist of 345 homes in two towers right beside Gyro Beach

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: You lose up to 30% of your taste buds during flight

Your morning start for Thursday, June 3, 2021

The area is now open for traffic, but police are still in the area of Gordon Drive near Harvey Avenue. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Police incident closes Harvey Avenue near Gordon Drive

Police say a ‘distraught man’ barricaded himself inside a unit of an apartment building

Lyndsay Fillier and Braden Taylor have been living the van life for four years and they've detailed the first year of their adventures in a new book. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
VIDEO: Okanagan couple details first year of van life in new book

Lyndsay Fillier and Braden Taylor have been living the van life for four years

In a video posted to TikTok on Monday (May 31), a worker at Surrey Memorial Hospital said she was told to change out of her orange shirt that she wore in honour of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were recently discovered at a former residential school site in Kamloops. (Photo: Felicia Debbie/TikTok)
Worker at B.C. hospital claims she was told to take off orange shirt honouring Indigenous children

Employee for housekeeping company contracted out by Fraser Health posted about incident on TikTok

Debris is seen from an Ukrainian plane which crashed as authorities work at the scene in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ebrahim Noroozi
Canada, allies file notice of claim against Iran for downing flight PS752

Statement: ‘Iran must fulfil its legal responsibility to make full reparations to the group of states’

In a Council of Construction Associations video about hardhat safety, Vickramjit Poonia of Lecor Construction Ltd. (right) speaks as David Sarai of New York Painting (left) looks on, at a Surrey job site. (Youtube.com)
B.C.’s relaxed hardhat rules aim to include more turban-wearing workers on job sites

WorkSafeBC change ‘will allow more Sikhs to come to work without having to compromise religious beliefs’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Nisga’a dancer Rosita Martinez takes part in a ceremony on Parliament Hill Thursday June 3, 2021 in Ottawa. A bill creating a statutory holiday to commemorate the tragic legacy of residential schools in Canada has been passed unanimously by the Senate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Senate unanimously passes bill creating national day for truth and reconciliation

Sept. 30 of this year to become Canada’s first national day for truth and reconciliation

Dani Lowenstein and his family. Lowenstein has been experiencing long-haul COVID symptoms since falling ill in March 2020. (Contributed)
Over $64,000 raised for former Golden mountain guide COVID-long hauler

“To spend that period of time not being able to connect to nature with your family is really hard.”

Syringes of COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. pharmacies to deliver AstraZeneca second doses starting Monday

Second doses of all vaccine types being booked next week

An alley in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C. (Google Maps)
Man sleeping in alley near parkade dies after being run over in Vancouver

The motorist who ran the 39-year-old over was attempting to enter the underground parking lot

Most Read