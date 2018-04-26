Send us your spring pics for a chance to win

We asked, you answered. Kelowna residents are submitting their spring photos to answer our question: How are you taking advantage of the beautiful weather?

Submit your photo on our Facebook page before Monday for a chance to win a $100 gift card to any Kelowna restaurant of your choice. The winner will be announced at noon.

Sandra Wiens

Barb DeCarle-Morck

Shelley Jean

Marcie Emrich

Cassandra Bev

Hanna Lambert

