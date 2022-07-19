A Langford homeowner helped West Shore RCMP catch a car thief along McCallum Road. (Black Press file photo)

Senior missing from Enderby

RCMP asking for public’s help in locating 84-year-old

Police are requesting public assistance in locating a missing Enderby senior.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 84- year old Marie Tujik.

Tujik was last seen earlier today, July 19, at approximately 10:45 a.m., in front of City Hall in Enderby on Cliff Avenue.

“She has not been seen since and police and family members are concerned for her wellbeing,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

Tujik is approximately five-feet-four-inches tall, slim build, short grey/white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark coloured wide brimmed summer hat and a yellow skirt.

She may appear confused or lost when approached.

If you see her, or have information as to her whereabouts, please contact police immediately.

