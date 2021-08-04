The sign on the door of Ogo's Ice Cream in downtown Penticton reads closed today and tomorrow. The 70-year-old owner was allegedly beaten and robbed Aug. 4, 2021. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Senior Penticton ice cream shop owner beaten and robbed

The 70-year-old victim was hit with a hammer, said victim’s daughter

An iconic ice cream shop in downtown Penticton is closed for two days, after the 70-year-old owner was allegedly beaten and robbed this morning, Aug. 4, according to her daughter.

At 6:30 a.m., Ogo’s Ice Cream was broken into and the owner, a 70-year-old woman, was violently assaulted with a hammer by two men in ski masks and gloves, said the owner’s daughter.

They stole the cash register and beat the owner, according to the daughter, who took to a Penticton Facebook group this morning.

“What has this town become that we are not doing more to protect our citizens?” she asked.

“This happened in broad daylight right beside the courts and across from city hall. I am disgusted and terrified for our community. The council voted down funding for extra police – this town needs fixing and we all need to be aware that there are dangerous people in our community and nothing is being done.”

Mayor John Vassilaki said he was ‘very saddened for what happened.’

“We will always have these problems until the homeless, addictions and BC Housing problems get under control,” Vassilaki said. “These issues just aren’t in our city, they are happening across B.C.”

The mayor said hiring the five officers wouldn’t have helped this violent crime from taking place.

“Officers take one year to get here once they are hired. Council voted down my motion for five more officers but they did add two which is better than none.”

Also, bylaw officers don’t work that early in the morning, said Vassilaki.

He said every agency including mental health, addictions, BC Housing, police and bylaw need to come together to work on social and crime problems.

“The city can’t do this alone,” he said. “We have to unite to resolve this problem.”

The Western News has reached out for comment from the Penticton RCMP.

Ogo’s has been a staple in the downtown for more than a decade, offering up more than 50 flavours of ice cream and a lunch menu.

More to come.

READ MORE: Council votes down 5 more officers, opts for 2

