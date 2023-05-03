Senior with dementia found safe and sound by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) assisted Kelowna RCMP in finding a 97-year-old man with dementia who had walked away from his home in the Gyro Beach area.
He was last seen around 2 p.m. on May 2, and when he did not show up for dinner his residence was searched.
RCMP was then notified and called COSAR to assist in the search. COSAR responded with 18 members, including the e-bike teams, ground searchers and search dogs.
After about an hour of searching the man was found safe at a local gas station and was reunited with family.
