Members of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue search for a 97-year-old man with dementia in Kelowna’s Gyro Beach area on May 2, 2023. The man was later found safe. (Photo/COSAR)

Members of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue search for a 97-year-old man with dementia in Kelowna’s Gyro Beach area on May 2, 2023. The man was later found safe. (Photo/COSAR)

Senior with dementia found safe and sound by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

A 97-year-old man walked away from his home in the Gyro Beach area May 2

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) assisted Kelowna RCMP in finding a 97-year-old man with dementia who had walked away from his home in the Gyro Beach area.

He was last seen around 2 p.m. on May 2, and when he did not show up for dinner his residence was searched.

RCMP was then notified and called COSAR to assist in the search. COSAR responded with 18 members, including the e-bike teams, ground searchers and search dogs.

After about an hour of searching the man was found safe at a local gas station and was reunited with family.

READ MORE: Rising river levels cause closure along Kelowna’s Mission Creek Greenway

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaSearch and Rescue

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BREAKING: Plane crashes at Langley Airport; 3 injured
Next story
‘Precious Cargo’: Cat found in box marked from China at B.C. mail centre

Just Posted

The 2023 edition of the Cherry Blossom Triathlon includes a 700-metre swim, 22-kilometre bike circuit, and a five-kilometre run. (Photo/cherryblossomtriathlon.com)
Kelowna athletes ready for Cherry Blossom Triathlon

Members of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue search for a 97-year-old man with dementia in Kelowna’s Gyro Beach area on May 2, 2023. The man was later found safe. (Photo/COSAR)
Senior with dementia found safe and sound by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

(File photo)
‘If that had been real bullets I would be dead on the sidewalk’: Kelowna airsoft gun attack victim

Temperatures across the region have jumped up to 28 C, following a colder-than-normal beginning of April with many hitting the beach for the first time this year. (John Arendt - Black Press file photo)
‘Extraordinary weather’: Record-breaking temperatures in Okanagan