Seniors happy to be invited to Kelowna staff Christmas lunch

A Kelowna seniors’ care company is cheering up its clients this holiday season.

Staff at the Healthy At Home Senior Care service headquartered out of Capri Centre offered a special lunch for 20 clients who have no relatives or family in the Okanagan to visit them.

The seniors were treated to a staff Christmas party, and each person brought along a guest who is a client of the firm.

Healthy At Home owner Michael Bratt said 20 seniors and 25 staff members were treated to lunch at Moxie’s Grill and Bar Saturday afternoon.

“A lot of seniors are very lonely at Christmas, a lot of their families aren’t in town and they don’t get visited as much so it’s kind of a stressful season for lots of seniors,” he said.

Mary Goerzen, 90, said she was enjoying herself at the event.

“It’s an honour and it’s a pleasure to be here because Michael is just a fantastic person,” she said.

Goerzen has one son in Rutland, but he works shift work so she doesn’t see him too often.

“To me, it gives me a lift and I get to meet different people and hear about their circumstances and that,” she said.

Goerzen said she enjoys socializing with people.

She called her careworkers fantastic and “they treat me just like I’m their parent… they spoil me in other words,” she chuckled.

Presents were also given out during the lunch. Bratt said the staff try to do something for the seniors for every Christmas. Last year they held a Christmas party, but this year had a new little twist.

“They got all dressed up and they’re ready to party,” Bratt said.

It’s great to be able to contribute to them, especially when their families aren’t able to be with them, he said.

