Seniors in Interior Heath region can book COVID-19 shots starting Monday

Starting next week, local seniors will be able to sign up for COVID-19 immunization.
Interior Health Authority (IH) will open its call centre for seniors to book COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday (March 8), according to a Saturday announcement.
The call centre will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Seniors aged 90 and over are up first along with Indigenous people aged 65 and over. They can begin booking Monday by calling 1-877-740-7747.
“We remind everyone to be vigilant against fraud. Call centres will never ask for financial information, credit card details, or social insurance numbers,” Interior Health said in the PSA.
Interior Health says the call centre will only ask for the following information:
- legal name
- date of birth
- postal code
- personal health number (PHN) from the back of B.C. driver’s licences or BC services cards, and
- current contact information, including an email address you or your family checks regularly or a phone number that can receive text messages
The public is reminded to follow a staggered approach to prevent long waits and system overload:
- March 8: Seniors born in or before 1931 (90 years+) and Indigenous people born in or before 1956 (65 years+) may call to book their vaccine appointment;
- March 15: Seniors born in or before 1936 (85 years+) may call to book their vaccine appointment; and
- March 22: Seniors born in or before 1941 (80 years+) may call to book their vaccine appointment.
Clinic locations will be confirmed at the time of booking, with vaccinations starting as early as March 15.
For more information on B.C. two-phase vaccine rollout, visit gov.bc.ca/bcseniorsfirst or gov.bc.ca/covidvaccine.