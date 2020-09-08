Kelowna Law Courts. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Sentencing date set for Kelowna man who pleaded guilty to possessing child porn

Terry Krock admitted to being in possession of child porn between Jan. 2010 and June 2017

A sentencing date has been set for a Kelowna man who pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography last year.

Terry Krock is charged with one count of importing/distributing child porn and one count of possession of child porn — the latter of which he pleaded guilty to in November 2019. He admitted to being in possession of child porn between Jan. 2010 and June 2017.

Krock is scheduled to be sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday, Sept. 21. Last year, he was scheduled to undergo a psychiatric assessment before that sentencing takes place.

As part of a plea deal, the Crown plans to stay the importing/distributing child porn charge at the end of sentencing.

