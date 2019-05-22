Sentencing for Okanagan man who sent Christmas card to shooting victim

A South Okanagan dangerous offender tacked on another nine months of prison time for sending a Christmas card and letter to the man he shot.

“No doubt in this case that having opened this letter, given everything that (the victim) went through in the past, it would have a significant impact and shaken his security and his sense of security in his home,” said Judge Michelle Daneliuk, during the sentencing at the Penticton courthouse on Wednesday.

It was during a crime spree in July 2015 that Teneycke posed as a hitchhiker on the Baldy Mountain Service Road when Wayne Bellville pulled to the side of the road to give him a lift. Teneycke raised a gun to Belleville and ordered that he hand over the keys. As Belleville ran away with the keys in his hand, Teneycke shot him in the back. With a gun pointed to Belleville’s head, Teneycke then demanded the injured man hand over the keys and his cell phone.

Belleville, who was later found unconscious on the road, underwent surgery for the bullet that ruptured his spleen. It needed to be removed and one of his lungs also collapsed.

When Teneycke was handed an indefinite sentence as part of a dangerous offender designation in late 2018, Belleville told the Western News it offered him a sense of relief to never have to hear his assailant’s name again. His sense of security was shaken almost eight months later when Belleville received a Christmas card and letter from Teneycke, who was in federal prison, putting him in breach of his no contact order with his victim.

Crown counsel Anne Lerchs, said Teneycke wrote in the letter that he “felt no empathy for having shot you” because, he explained, that he should have simply handed over the keys and he wouldn’t have shot him. Teneycke then invited Belleville to visit him for closure and wrote he wouldn’t hurt him, but Belleville should behave himself or he would “kick his ass.”

Lerchs said the Crown has inquired on how the letter made it to Belleville and steps have been put in place to ensure something like this never happens again.

During his crime spree, Teneycke robbed a convenience store and led police on a lengthy chase throughout the Similkameen and South Okanagan, driving around spike belts and road blocks. RCMP rammed his vehicle six times before it was immobilized in an orchard. An officer also fired eight shots at his vehicle before it came to an end.

Teneycke had very little to say during Wednesday’s sentencing at the Penticton provincial courthouse where he appeared by video. In his previous court appearance, he indicated he wanted to plead guilty, but believed he did nothing wrong which the judge then suggested he speak to council before entering his plea. That tone has changed, and in a letter to the judge, he admitted he had not complied with the court order.

Teneycke has a 37 year history with the law, which includes robbery, sexual exploitation of a teenage girl, uttering threats to a probation officer, charges of making or possessing explosives and has had long-running issues of non-compliance with probation orders.

