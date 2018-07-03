Chad Alphonse. —Image: Facebook

Sentencing in Kelowna manslaughter case put off

Chad Alphonse is expected to find out his sentence July 16

Sentencing of a young Kelowna man, found guilty in the manslaughter death of his friend in 2016, has been put off for two weeks.

The sentencing date for Chad Alphonse was set on Tuesday for July 16 after the court was told both the defence and prosecution have yet to review the pre-sentencing Gladue report.

Alphonse was found guilty of killing his friend Waylon Jackson March 11, 2016 after the two men fought following an alcohol-fuelled party at Jackson’s home.

According to testimony presented in the case, Alphonse stabbed Jackson.

Related story: Jury finds Chad Alphonse guilty of manslaughter in murder trial

Following the verdict in March, Alphonse’s lawyer Terry LaLiberté said he was hoping for a conditional sentence for his client so he could avoid jail time.

LaLiberté said Canada’s prisons are already full of young aboriginal men.

“Locking another native person up in (these) circumstances would be a tragedy,” he said outside the Kelowna courthouse.

“Another native guy going to jail… there are far too many already there.”

Since the 2016 death, Alphonse has been an active participant of Vision Quest, a program created by the RCMP that provides education regarding the disease of addiction and the accompanying lifestyle.

Its aim is to help its clients gain insight and direction towards individual change and a successful reintegration back into society

LaLiberté said Alphonse is a “star” in the program.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Thousands of B.C. parents missing out on $1,200 grants
Next story
Cost holds back Kelowna park project

Just Posted

Missing West Kelowna woman found

Brittany Martel is safe and sound

Cost holds back Kelowna park project

KLO Neighbourhood Association seeks park legacy donation

Sentencing in Kelowna manslaughter case put off

Chad Alphonse is expected to find out his sentence July 16

Kelowna liquor store raises more than $4,000 for flood relief

The BC Liquor Store in Orchard Park fundraised for Canadian Red Cross

Rattlesnakes in parts of South OK could be hissssss-tory

Rattlesnake study suggests extinction in areas of South Okanagan in less than 100 years

Crash leads to minor injuries in West Kelowna

Two SUVs were involved in an accident this morning

Sunshine, wine and a Shakespeare comedy

Tickets are on sale now for this summer’s Shakespeare Kelowna production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream

UPDATED: B.C. man, 20, dies of injuries in Canada Day shooting

GoFundMe page identifies victim as Tanner Henderson

Collision in Craigellachie claims motorcyclist’s life

The highway was closed for seven hours as police investigated the fatal collision

Thousands of B.C. parents missing out on $1,200 grants

Chilliwack financial advisor wants people to sign up for RESP before it’s too late

Dominant year for B.C. salmon doesn’t mean increased harvest

Poor sockeye returns in the Shuswap make for difficult stock management decisions

B.C. librarian surprised by superstar seat mate

Climbing a stairway to a British Airways passenger jet

Orca breaches near whale watching boat on Vancouver Island

“I had just picked up her camera to take a few shots when this beautiful orca breached 30 feet from our boat”

B.C.’s first solar-panel parking lot installed in Prince George

The 20-square-metre space aims to generate energy for City Hall, electric car-charging stations

Most Read