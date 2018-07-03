Sentencing in Kelowna manslaughter case put off

Chad Alphonse is expected to find out his sentence July 16

Sentencing of a young Kelowna man, found guilty in the manslaughter death of his friend in 2016, has been put off for two weeks.

The sentencing date for Chad Alphonse was set on Tuesday for July 16 after the court was told both the defence and prosecution have yet to review the pre-sentencing Gladue report.

Alphonse was found guilty of killing his friend Waylon Jackson March 11, 2016 after the two men fought following an alcohol-fuelled party at Jackson’s home.

According to testimony presented in the case, Alphonse stabbed Jackson.

Following the verdict in March, Alphonse’s lawyer Terry LaLiberté said he was hoping for a conditional sentence for his client so he could avoid jail time.

LaLiberté said Canada’s prisons are already full of young aboriginal men.

“Locking another native person up in (these) circumstances would be a tragedy,” he said outside the Kelowna courthouse.

“Another native guy going to jail… there are far too many already there.”

Since the 2016 death, Alphonse has been an active participant of Vision Quest, a program created by the RCMP that provides education regarding the disease of addiction and the accompanying lifestyle.

Its aim is to help its clients gain insight and direction towards individual change and a successful reintegration back into society

LaLiberté said Alphonse is a “star” in the program.

