David Ernest Friesen, 66, was found guilty of exposing his genitals to a teen at a Penticton playground. (Facebook photo)

Sentencing of Okanagan man who exposed himself to a child halted

David Ernest Friesen, 66, was found guilty of exposing his genitals and several other charges

Sentencing for a Penticton man who exposed himself to a child at Kiwanis Park Playground has been adjourned due to the judge’s concerns for public safety once he is released.

David Ernest Friesen, 66, was found guilty of exposing his genitals to a person under the age of 16, committing an indecent act in a public place and two counts of breach of probation—both related to a previous conviction of an indecent exposure at the library parking lot where he went against a court order after being released and was caught taking photos of children at a beach on Okanagan Lake.

READ MORE: Judge said Penticton man’s moves were ‘straight out of a sexual predator’s playbook’

It was after Friesen took his opportunity to address the court on Thursday that Judge Gregory Koturbash appeared to start struggling with the plan following Friesen’s release.

It was anticipated that Friesen, whose defence counsel said the man had been struggling to control a bipolar diagnosis, would be released from jail shortly after the sentencing because he has been behind bars since his arrest after the incident in October 2018.

READ MORE: Penticton man who flashed a woman and her kids sentenced

“This is a case where we have been put in another difficult position because of his quite apparent need, and I have read the psychiatric report, that Mr. Friesen is in need of serious psychiatric assistance. I am not a person involved in psychiatric treatment, but it looks to me that he definitely belongs in a hospital,” he added.

READ MORE: Alleged Penticton flasher admits to breach, denies exposing genitals to children

During the trial, the court heard that Friesen had gone to the park where a teen and his younger sister had been playing. The teen testified that after other families left the area, Friesen called out to the boy to come over towards him.

The teen said Friesen had his pants pulled halfway down his thighs and he could see his “private parts.” The teen then grabbed his younger sister, whom he believed did not see anything and left.

In his decision, Koturbash said Friesen’s explanation of the incident “lacked the same hallmarks of credibility” that the teen boy’s testimony held. Koturbash also called the man’s actions “straight out a sexual predator’s playbook.” Friesen denied having any sinister intentions and denied having exposed himself to the boy.

Crown counsel Nashina Devji said she was seeking the maximum jail time that they can pursue on a summary offence and that requesting electronic surveillance would be difficult because Friesen had not established where he would be living after.

She did ask for three years of probation, with half served on a 24-hour curfew and the second half on a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

The matter has been adjourned for at least two weeks until transcripts from his previous conviction are made available to the judge to help in his decision on sentencing.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SUV flips following collision on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Just Posted

SUV flips following collision on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

The two vehicle collision is causing traffic congestion on Highway 97

West Kelowna dog is okay after possible food poisoning scare

Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital’s Dr. Oz reminds people to watch what their pet eats on walks

Vision-impaired students graduate from UBC Okanagan

Two vision-impaired students didn’t let ‘no’ get in the way of their degrees

South Rutland Elementary PAC postpones fundraiser event

Due to inclement weather in the forecast, the PAC has had to reschedule the festival for June 14

Canadian millennials buy more than recreational properties than boomers: survey

Study shows 56 per cent of millennials are looking at recreational real estate

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

Large development affects Summerland building permit statistics

One permit, issued in March, worth more than all others issues so far this year

Homeless carts cause frustration in Okanagan

Downtown businesses upset over lack of attention from bylaw

B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Vidoes taken show a naked man swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels

Do the Raptors belong to Toronto or all of Canada? Fans are divided, poll suggests

Toronto Raptors lead the series 2-1 as of Wednesday night

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. has the most sustainably managed forests in the world

David Elstone of the Truck Loggers Association responds to Sierra Club’s latest protest

Wounded bear killed by conservation officers after returning to B.C. subdivision

Officers first shot bear in May, but it ran into wooded area of Maple Ridge.

Summerland veterans were present at D-Day

Charlie Bernhardt and Dick Norris were part of historic Second World War event

Map tracks GPS-equipped bald eagles throughout B.C.

Residents are able to get a glimpse into the daily life of a bald eagle

Most Read