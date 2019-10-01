September traditionally receives 32.4 mm of rain on average during the month of September. (Environment Canada)

September wettest month of the year so far in Kelowna

The City of Kelowna received 40.8 mm of rain in September

Kelowna received 40.8 millimetres of rain in September making it the wettest month of the year so far.

According to Environment Canada, September is traditionally a drier month with an average of 32.4 mm of rain.

According to the weather agency’s records, between 1981 and 2010 June has been the wettest month of the year with an average of 45.9 mm of rain. This year it rained a total of 25.1 mm in June.

While September might be wetter than normal, every other month this year has been well below normal.

There were only 11 days in September that did not see any precipitation, according to Environment Canada.

