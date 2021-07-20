Serious collision leads to road closure in Kelowna

RCMP is asking motorists to avoid the area of Harvey Road between Dilworth Drive and Leckie Road

Kelowna RCMP is asking motorists to avoid the area of Harvey Road between Dilworth Drive and Leckie Road following a serious collision that sent two people to the hospital Monday evening (July 19).

At around 9:15 p.m., Mounties responded to reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle near the intersection of Dilworth Drive and Harvey Avenue. According to RCMP, the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services with what is believed to be serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the collision is underway, and the area of Harvey Road between Dilworth Drive and Leckie Road will be closed until the investigation is complete.

READ MORE: Remainder of collapsed Kelowna crane dismantled, evacuation orders still in place

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan