One cyclist dead after being struck by a semi truck in Kelowna

A cyclist was fatally struck by a semi-truck on Dilworth Drive while turning right onto Havey Avenue during the early afternoon of Aug. 12.

The man who drove the semi was taken away by police in a cruiser shortly after the collision, which happened at 1:38 p.m., according to officials, but has since been released.

“The cyclist, a 69-year-old Kelowna resident, was transported to hospital,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Meghan Foster said. “Efforts to save the cyclists’ life were made but sadly he has succumbed to his injuries.”

The collision warranted an intense response from RCMP: at least 10 cruisers were on scene, one motorcycle and about a dozen police officers stood inside and around the perimeter of the taped off area.

Officers were taking measurements and treating the event as a “crime scene,” one police officer said.

Police shut down a section of the westbound lanes on Dilworth Drive but allowed cars to pass along Harvey Avenue.

Traffic moved slowly for the latter half of the day until police cleared the scene.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section at 250-762-3300.