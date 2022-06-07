A map was tweeted by Drive BC at 4:47 p.m. Monday, June 6, regarding a collision that brought traffic on Hwy. 3 east of Sparwood to a halt for over four hours. (Courtesy Drive BC)

A map was tweeted by Drive BC at 4:47 p.m. Monday, June 6, regarding a collision that brought traffic on Hwy. 3 east of Sparwood to a halt for over four hours. (Courtesy Drive BC)

‘Serious collision’ on Hwy. 3 near Sparwood leaves three dead

The incident is under investigation from the Elk Valley RCMP and the BC Coroners Service

A head-on collision east of Sparwood claimed three lives on Monday (June 6).

The collision was between Sparwood and the B.C.-Alberta border on Hwy. 3 and is under investigation according to the Elk Valley RCMP.

“On June 6, 2022 just after 2:30 p.m. Elk Valley RCMP and Sparwood Fire Rescue responded to a serious collision on the Crowsnest Hwy 3 east of Sparwood BC,” said BC RCMP division media relations officer Sgt. Chris Manseau.

According to police, a westbound SUV was attempting to pass other vehicles when it collided head-on with an eastbound commercial tractor trailer.

“The collision flipped the white full-sized SUV, which then caught fire almost immediately,” Manseau said.

“Quick acting witnesses on scene rescued the commercial truck driver from his vehicle before the fire quickly consumed both the vehicles. The SUV was later determined to have three deceased occupants in it.”

The Elk Valley RCMP and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate this collision.

READ MORE: Impaired driver crashes through front of Sparwood supermarket

@fishynewswatch
josh.fischlin@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AccidentsRCMPTraffic

Previous story
Who decides? Breaking down what resources a child is exposed to in a B.C. classroom
Next story
Review into B.C.’s 2021 heat dome deaths finds 93% didn’t have air conditioning

Just Posted

(Photo - Golf Canada)
UBC Okanagan women swing to bronze at nationals

Looking towards West Kelowna. (BC Highway Cams)
Equipment blaze sparks in former Mt. Law wildfire area above West Kelowna

(Photo - @TSNHockey/Twitter)
Lake Country’s Iginla out of U18 Womens Worlds with injury

Meet Me on Bernard aerial view. (City of Kelowna/Contributed)
Showcase your business, art or skills during Meet-Me on Bernard in Kelowna