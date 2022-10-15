Serious crash between truck and motorcycle in West Kelowna

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15

A crash between a truck and a motorcycle occurred on Westside Road in West Kelowna on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The crash happened at 11:45 a.m. and is being called serious by the West Kelowna RCMP. It happened about one kilometre south of Lake Okanagan Resort.

Westside Road was closed in both directions as police investigated. It is now open.

Police are asking for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward by calling the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crimestoppers to stay anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.

