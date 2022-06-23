UPDATE: Fatal crash involving motorbike closes Highway 97 near Kelowna airport

Traffic is backed up in both directions at Old Vernon Road

UPDATE 5:20 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP released a statement that the motor vehicle collision on Highway 97 was fatal.

On June 23, at approximately 3:55 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Highway 97 and the north end of Old Vernon Road.

The northbound lanes of Hwy 97 are closed at Airport Way, with northbound traffic being redirected onto Airport Way.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time. Drivers should expect significant delays on northbound Highway 97.

Kelowna RCMP are requesting any witnesses to please come forward or if you have any dash camera recordings from around the time of this collision to also please contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300.

Original:

A collision involving a motorcycle and a truck has closed Highway 97 at Old Vernon.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. in the northbound lanes, after the Kelowna International Airport.

Emergency crews are on scene and witnesses say the incident appears to be serious.

Traffic is heavily backed up headed north on Highway 97.

More to come.

⛔ Reports that #BCHwy97 is CLOSED at Old Vernon Road due to vehicle incident. crew is en route. Assessment in progress.#Kelowna — DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 23, 2022

