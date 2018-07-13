James Smith

Coquihalla reopens following serious crash

A single vehicle crash has shut down northbound lanes on Highway 5

UPDATE:

The Coquihalla has reopened northbound following a vehicle roll over on Friday afternoon.

Traffic is still slow going on Highway 5 near the Coldwater exit.

——-

Reports of multiple injuries following a vehicle roll over on the Coquihalla has closed Highway 5 northbound.

The incident happened about 3 p.m. in the northbound lane near the Coldwater exit just 7 kilometres from Merritt.

At least two people have been taken to hospital following the incident.

There are major traffic delays on the Coquihalla in both directions.

An assessment is in progress and traffic control crews are en route.

Check DriveBC for updates.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC SPCA investigate Chilliwack youth blowing smoke in kitten’s face in videos

Just Posted

Inexperience may have caused motorbike crash

Police are investigating after a collision between a motorbike and truck on Thursday in West Kelowna

Kelowna’s got kittens

The BC SPCA has 13 kittens available for adoption at the Kelowna shelter

Winners and losers in Kelowna’s new 10-year capital plan

Changes made to the plan as city grapples with list of challenges including declining revenue

Kelowna considers allowing Short-term rentals

City staff have been working on the contentious issue for more than a year

Condo complex proposed for Rutland

Development continues in Kelowna

INSIDE LOOK: Miss BC not just about tiaras and sashes

Black Press Media presents a special documentary on the 2018 Miss BC pageant in Fort Langley

BC SPCA investigate Chilliwack youth blowing smoke in kitten’s face in videos

Shared Snapchat videos lead to scathing criticism, even threats on social media

Kamloops man stabbed multiple times

Police believe the incident is related to the drug trade

Interior Health against needle buyback programs

IH issues formal release stating buyback programs are not feasible

Coquihalla reopens following serious crash

A single vehicle crash has shut down northbound lanes on Highway 5

Informing public about potential threats a complex matter: experts

Toronto Police did not announce they were boosting police presence until journalists began calling Thursday morning

Injured humpback whale spotted near Comox

Fresh gash on juvenile possibly caused by boat prop

B.C.’s privacy boss hails ruling barring big tobacco from getting info

Court’s unanimous decision comes 17 years after B.C. launched legal action against tobacco industry

Reviews are in for B.C.-shot ‘Skyscraper’ action movie opening Friday

City’s film liaison recalls four days of filming at city hall last fall, with Dwayne Johnson on set

Most Read