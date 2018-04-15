Serious Crime Unit seeks witnesses in suspicious death

Kelowna RCMP releases photos in search of witnesses in the death of a man this spring in Rutland.

A collection of photographs in the area of Houghton Court, Houghton Road and Kneller Road in Kelowna’s Rutland. -Image: RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit continues to investigate the death of Alexander Hegedus.

“The preliminary results of the post mortem autopsy and toxicology conducted on Alexander Hegedus’ body were received by investigators this week,” states RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“The circumstances which surround Alex Hegedus’ death remain suspicious in nature as police now focus their search for and ask potential witnesses to come forward,” adds O’Donaghey.

Serious crime investigators have combed through countless hours of video surveillance footage as part of their ongoing investigation. As a result police are now looking to identify and speak with the potential witnesses pictured in the attached eight photographs, taken from video recorded on March 22, 2018 between 10 and 11 a.m. in the area of Houghton Court and Kneller Road in Kelowna.

“Each of the individuals seen in the photographs are believed to be potential witnesses,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “We believe there is a possibility that at least one of those members of the public, may hold a key piece of information, which may aid our investigators.” O’Donaghey adds that, “no detail is too small.”

If you recognize yourself, or someone you know, please contact the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Tip Line at 250-470-6236.

The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit is also looking to speak with anyone who missed a scheduled appointment, or personal meeting with Mr. Hegedus on Thursday March 22, 2018 or the days following his death.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP serious crimes tip line at 250-470-6236. Or remain entirely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

