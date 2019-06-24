Multiple crashes slow traffic on Coquihalla south of Kamloops

Drivers are expected to be stuck for up to 90 minutes

Multiple collisions near Merritt has brought Hwy 5 heading northbound to a stand still Monday afternoon.

According to Drive BC, motorists travelling on the Coquihalla are to expect delays for over an hour.

Drive BC confirms the highway is open but there is still major congestion. The highway had closed just after 12 p.m. following a hailstorm and multiple crashes near the Lac Le Jeune exit.

Several emergency crews are on scene.

