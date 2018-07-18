Police have confirmed this was not a random attack and that there was a prior connection between the suspect and the targeted victim. (Morning Star file photo).

Several attacked with bear spray at Kalamalka Beach

Police have apprehended a 16-year-old Vernon male.

RCMP are investigating after several people were attacked with bear spray at Kalamalka Beach in Coldstream on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at 8:30 p.m., Vernon RCMP said. They received multiple calls that several people were sprayed.

Officers located several groups of teens and witnesses affected or exposed to the bear spray when they arrived on scene. A quick search of the area by the officers led them to a 16-year-old male from Vernon. Some of the young victims were treated at the scene for minor injuries while others were thought to have left before receiving treatment and prior to being interviewed by police.

“The information gathered by police confirmed this was not a random attack and that there was a prior connection between the suspect and the targeted victim,” said Cpl. Lescarbeau.

Vernon RCMP will be recommending charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose against the young offender but investigators would like to speak with any additional witnesses.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com

