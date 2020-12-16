Several Central Okanagan schools confirm COVID-19 exposures

The Central Okanagan School District (SD23) announced several schools in the region had COVID-19 exposures late on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
SD 23 said Interior Health confirmed exposures in the following schools:
- École George Pringle Elementary
- South Kelowna Elementary
- Bankhead Elementary
- Springvalley Elementary
- École KLO Middle
- Canyon Falls Middle
- Rutland Senior Secondary
- École Kelowna Secondary
- George Elliot Secondary
The school district confirmed the individuals who tested positive are now self-isolating at home and have support from local public health teams.
“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible,” SD 23 said in a statement.
The school district is also reminding staff and students to stay home if they are feeling unwell and are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.