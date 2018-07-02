UPDATE: Four separate fires at Mount Boucherie

Emergency responders are on scene

UPDATE: 6:05 p.m.

Four fire trucks are on scene, along with 19 fire trucks at the base of Mount Boucherie Recreation Complex.

UPDATE 5:55 p.m.

“The fires are certainly suspicious, it is not normal to see different locations all in one area, so we are treating them suspicious,” Jason Brolund, West Kelowna Fire Chief

RCMP are on scene and are working with Fire investigators to understand the cause.

Two fires are out, and are currently working to put out the remaing two.

UPDATE 5:43 p.m.

People on scene have said that potentially police on scene are questioning someone that may know how the fires were set.

Four separate fires have been reported on Boucherie Mountain in the Ponderosa neighbourhood.

Several emergency calls have been placed and emergency responders are just arriving now.

The fire is visible on the North side of Mount Boucherie, and is visible from Highway 97 near Ross Road.

There are currently three spots approximateluy 300 meters from each other.

We will have more information as it comes available.

