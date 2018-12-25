A tree down on the road and power lines on Yale Road West in front of Chilliwack Golf Club Thursday afternoon. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

‘Several more days’ for some people to get electricity: BC Hydro

Windstorm knocked out power to tens of thousands of people

About 12,000 people in British Columbia were still without power on Christmas Day following Thursday’s wind storm.

BC Hydro spokeswoman Mora Scott said it will be “several more days” before some people get the lights back on.

Most of those without power are on Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf Islands, she said.

“We have about 90 crews working on Vancouver Island and the the Gulf Islands today,” Scott said. “The damage is really extensive though in the remaining areas and their are still hundreds of individual outages so it’s going to take some time to restore the power to everyone.”

READ MORE: White Rock pier repair will likely take months, cost millions

READ MORE: Person killed in B.C. storm identified as woman in her 20s

Winds as high as 100 kilometres per hour ripped over southern B.C., toppling trees and snapping power lines, knocking out power to more than 600,000 customers.

Thursday’s windstorm was the worst that BC Hydro has seen in 20 years and more than 800 field workers are working around the clock to repair the extensive damage, the statement said.

Crews from as far away as Atlantic Canada and Alberta have been brought in to lend a helping hand.

The hundreds of outages will require crews to attend to each of them individually to make repairs, including restringing hundreds of spans of lines, and replacing power poles and transformers.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The Queen offers wishes for peace in annual Christmas speech

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Santa Tom sleeping soundly for Christmas as healing process continues

Santa Tom was in an accident Sept. 1

The Queen offers wishes for peace in annual Christmas speech

A chauffeured limousine delivered the 92-year-old monarch to St. Mary Magdalene Church

Country music’s Aaron Pritchett looks to perform indefinitely

The B.C. musician will take the stage in Kelowna in January

Petrovich: To bargain or not to bargain

—By Gina Petrovich We are in the thick of the busiest shopping… Continue reading

Peachland Christmas tradition keeps magic alive

The Peachland fire department will take to the streets once again to spread Christmas cheer

Find me my furever home: Chloe

Meet Chloe, available for adoption at the Kelowna BC SPCA

‘Several more days’ for some people to get electricity: BC Hydro

Windstorm knocked out power to tens of thousands of people

U.S. says 8-year-old Guatemalan boy has died in custody

The agency says the boy was returned to the hospital Monday evening with nausea and vomiting

Video: The most Canadian stroll through nature

Skating through a winter wonderland at Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton

B.C. ranchers take Christmas hamper rejects for farm animals

Barn cats love cream of mushroom soup and the livestock dines on Kraft Dinner

Runway incursion at Trail airport under investigation

An airport vehicle was on the YZZ runway as a passenger plane was to land, report states

Thousands still without power after storm rips through southern B.C.

Some customers may be without power through till Boxing Day

Indonesia searches for tsunami victims; death toll hits 373

More than 1,400 people were injured in Saturday’s tsunami

Transgender Canadians say death certificates don’t reflect their lived identity

Medical certificate of death reflects the sex as per the physical characteristics observed at autopsy

Most Read