Several more new wildfires reported in the Shuswap

The BC Wildfire Service is dealing with multiple fires in the Shuswap following a lightning storm on Friday morning, July 29, 2022. (BC Wildfire Service map)

Several more new wildfires have been reported in the Shuswap and North Okanagan.

A three-person BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) crew and firefighters with the Scotch Creek/Lee Creek Fire Department are dealing with a spot-sized (less than 0.01 hectares or 0.02 acres) fire, classified as out of control, by Hillman Road in Scotch Creek. This was the third fire reported in the North Shuswap on the morning of Friday, July 29. Fire crews also dealt with spot-sized fires north of Shuswap Lake Provincial Park and east of Leopold Road, and one at the end of Hudson Road near Anglemont. The Anglemont fire is no longer on the BC Wildfire Service’s map of active wildfires.

Two more wildfires are showing on the BC Wildfire map in the North Shuswap. Both are spot sized and reported to be in the vicinity of Onyx Creek.

Another out-of-control spot-sized fire was reported west of Sicamous at Enns Creek. A four-person Rapattack crew is responding.

Three out-of-control, spot-sized fires are burning northeast of Malakwa in Eagle River Provincial Park. These are being monitored by the BCWS, as is another spot-sized fire at Kingfisher Creek. A BCWS spokesperson said there are crews in the area who will be going to each of these fires.

A BCWS crew was also responding to a spot-sized fire near Seymour Arm.

Another fire was reported near the north end of Adams Lake and Adams Lake Road.

Areas of the Shuswap and North Okanagan were hit with lightning and heavy rain this morning, with the possibility of thunderstorms forecast by Environment Canada for this afternoon and evening in both Salmon Arm and Vernon. Temperatures are predicted to remain in the mid-30s through Monday, Aug. 1, with a decrease to the mid-20s on Aug. 2.

If you see smoke or have a concern about a possible new fire, call *5555 on mobile or 1-800-663-5555.

Read more: UPDATE: Wildfire service responding to new blazes in North Shuswap and North Okanagan

Read more: B.C. heat wave breaks 13 more single-day temperature records

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

bcwildfireShuswap