A number of Landmark 10 and Cineplex locations in the Okanagan are to reopen on July 3. (Contributed)

Several Okanagan movie theatres to open July 3

Select theatres in Kelowna, Vernon, Penticton and Kamloops are reopening

After months of aimlessly flipping through Netflix for something new, Okanagan residents will soon be able to catch the latest flicks on the big screen.

Landmark Cinemas has announced it will be reopening it’s Grand 10 theatres at select locations on July 3, including in Kelowna, West Kelowna’s Encore, Extreme and Penticton Theatre.

Landmark has implemented recommended hygiene and physical distancing protocols throughout its theatres and in each auditorium, but cannot guarantee the physical health of guests.

“We ask that you do your part by observing all recommended hygiene and physical distancing guidelines during your visit, and ask that you let us know if there is anything we can do to improve your experience,” reads a statement on the Landmark Website.

To ensure physical distancing and provide a safe and enjoyable movie-going experience, Landmark has made a number of changes that can be seen here.

Cineplex is also planning to reopen at select locations on July 3, including in Kelowna, Vernon and Kamloops, according to the Canadian Press.

Several Okanagan movie theatres to open July 3

