Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Okanagan

Environment Canada has issued another severe thunderstorm watch for the Okanagan Valley.
Residents of the Central, South and North Okanagan are advised to be wary of thunderstorms this evening.
The storms are expected to be short, but severe and produce heavy winds, hail and torrential downpours. Drybelt areas are more susceptible to heavy downpours, but the storm has the potential to produce 5 to 15mm of rain and hail the size of nickels to peas.
Environment Canada would like to remind everyone to seek shelter if it begins to thunder and to report severe weather by emailing BCstorm@canada.ca.
