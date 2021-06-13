Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Okanagan

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms overnight

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Okanagan Valley.

The weather service says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms overnight, which could include large hail, strong wind gusts and heavy downpours.

The alert has been issued to much of the B.C. Interior, including Arrow Lakes-Slocan Lake, Boundary, East and West Columbia, East and West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake, and Yoho Park-Kootenay Park.

“Current model guidance indicates that a line of possible severe thunderstorms will form over eastern Washington state this evening. These storms will then track northeastward and reach East Columbia and Yoho Park after midnight,” reads the Environment Canada alert page.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weather