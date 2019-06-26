Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Okanagan and Connector

Storms expected to develop this morning and intensify early in the afternoon

Conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms in the Okanagan Valley and on the Connector today. (File photo)

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Okanagan Valley and for the Okanagan Connector between Merritt and Kelowna.

The watch, issued on June 26 at 9:30 a.m., states that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

The thunderstorms are expected to develop this morning and intensify by early afternoon.

For motorists, conditions in the mountains can result in hazardous driving conditions. Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

To report severe weather, email Environment Canada at BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

