Severe thunderstorm watch issued for the Okanagan

Possible rainfall rates of up to 25 milimetres in one hour.

The entire Okanagan is under a severe thunderstorm watch.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing heavy rain,” reads the alert from Environment Canada.

“The strong upper ridge of high pressure has moved into Alberta which has caused the airmass to become moist and unstable over the B.C. Interior. The main thunderstorm threat will be rainfall rates of up to 25 milimetres in one hour due to the slow motion of the storms.”

In northeast BC the threat of severe thunderstorms should be confined near the Rockies where there is also the risk of wind gusts up to 90 km/h.

READ ALSO: CHERRY SEASON HAS ARRIVED

“Strong wind gusts are also possible. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops,” reads the alert.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.”

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. schools mum on ties to doc in sex abuse inquiry
Next story
Police chief calls for mass casualty plan in Saskatchewan after Broncos crash

Just Posted

VIDEO: Vernon-area students read for rank

RCMP visited JW Inglis on Wednesday as part of the Read with Me and the RCMP program.

UPDATED: Streaking fan levelled by BC Lions player hires lawyer

Toronto-based firm says the man in his 20s of Surrey suffered a ‘mild traumatic brain injury’

Person involved in B.C. crash must wait longer to get their blood back

Judge extends blood seizure order as police conduct Surrey impaired driving investigation

Falcons drop Pippins for third straight win

Kelowna gets 15 hits in big West Coast League win Tuesday in Washington.

Province expected to extend fish farm licenses another 4 years

An announcement on future of 20 fish farms off B.C. coast coming Wednesday afternoon

Humboldt survivors to attend NHL Awards

Players say it’s a blessing to be back together again

Justice minister: marijuana still illegal for now

Driving under the influence of drugs has always been — and will remain — against the law

Crown recommends 150 years for Quebec mosque shooter

Crown lawyers say Alexandre Bissonnette deserves to receive the longest sentence in Canadian history

192 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia

Divers are searching an Indonesian lake after a ferry sank earlier this week

Most Read