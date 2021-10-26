An Abbotsford restaurant's toilets have been generating interest among toilet channels on YouTube.

Sewer rates raised 3% for next 5 years in Vernon

Increase flushes out sewer reserve to the tune of $1.4 million

Vernon residents will be pumping out more money to flush the toilet.

The city is increasing sewer fees by three per cent annually for the next five years, from 2022 to 2026.

“We’re raising their fees so we have a long-term replacement fund,” Mayor Victor Cumming said. “Right now we’re behind. We have enough to replace three of the snow tires, but not the fourth one, in essence.”

There hasn’t been an increase in sanitary sewer fees since 2013, therefore the annual asset replacement contribution has been dwindling.

The sewer reserve currently sits at $3 million and the rate increase will add $1.4 million.

“Maintaining consistent contributions to the sewer reserves of at least $4.4 million is integral for supporting asset renewals in line with the asset management plans,” financial planning and reporting manager Aaron Stuart said in a report to council. “This will ensure the city continues to provide services at expected levels and minimize costly emergent repairs.”

