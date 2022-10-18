Sewer upgrades will slow traffic on Kelowna’s Lakeshore Road

Sewer system work will be done on Lakeshore Road near Uplands Drive. (Black Press file photo)

Drivers who use Lakeshore Road in the Mission can expect single-lane alternating traffic near Uplands Drive starting Oct. 19.

City crews will be upgrading a sewer system lift station in the area. Construction will be scheduled for Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with two-way traffic being reinstated at the end of most shifts. Some duration of the project will have single-lane alternating traffic 24/7 due to the tight work area.

Drivers should follow signage posted in the area and allow for extra travel time.

Work may be done outside of regular construction hours, including evenings and weekends, to minimize impacts on residents and limit the time of active construction in the area.

