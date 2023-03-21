Sex trade workers in Kelowna preparing for busy tourist season

HOPE outreach urges people to pay for the services they solicit as though it’s a legal industry

B.C. sex workers are preparing for their busy season, which can be dangerous. (Unsplash)

Sex trade workers in Kelowna are preparing for the surge in demand as the tourism season approaches, but with it comes increased risk for vulnerable people, says Angie Lohr, the founder of HOPE outreach.

“If you’re going to pay for a sex trade worker, make sure it is an appropriate sex trade worker, not someone who is providing survival sex,” said Lohr.

The outreach organization provides support to people working in the many areas of the sex trade industry.

Lohr explained there are multiple facets of sex work, including those who work to survive, often as a last resort. She said that these people are vulnerable and may be experiencing unsheltered homelessness, substance use disorders and mental health issues.

Unfortunately, it is these vulnerable sex trade workers that are targets of abuse and are often taken advantage of. Lohr said that she has seen multiple cases where men assault the sex workers that they have solicited, in order to not pay.

“We should be protecting these women and men in sex work… They’re providing a service and should be compensated… just pay the money.”

There are also people working in more regulated areas of the industry in Kelowna.

Lohr said that Kelowna has two sex-associated massage parlours and many women who market their services online.

Typically, online workers and massage parlours are managed like a regular business and the employees receive regular S.T.I. testing and support.

Additionally, in preparation for the tourism season, people, particularly immigrant women, are travelling from Vancouver to Kelowna.

Lohr said that workers are able to make more money in Kelowna than they can in other communities.

As the weather warms, sex workers will be travelling to work camps in rural and remote locations for the start of the busy season. Lohr said that at work camps, there can be 3,000 men living together, meaning that there is a lot of money to be made by sex trade workers.

However, having that many men together can be a dangerous situation for people in selling sex.

In the Okanagan, sex workers can report the violence on a service called Bad Date as a way to warn others about those who threaten their safety. Once a report is made, it is emailed out to local outreach agencies. The alerts are then printed out and posted in common areas of outreach facilities to protect sex workers and vulnerable women.

“Abuse is done against sex trade workers all the time.”

Lohr explained that typically, in cases of assault there is no hard evidence that can be used to press charges, the only available information is the survivor’s word against that of the accused.

“People should be able to provide the service and not be beat up and robbed,” said Lohr.

If you witness abuse, call 9-1-1 immediately. Lohr said that the police in Kelowna are well-trained and regularly help people in the sex trade industry.

Lohr said that sex work should be legalized in order to ensure protection for the workers.

“It’s a service that people are accessing… why are we not treating it like it’s an actual job?”

READ MORE: ‘At least have a bench to sleep on’: Charity calls out hostile design in Kelowna

READ MORE: ‘Above and beyond’: International student assaulted in Kelowna thanks Canadians for support

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaTourism