Sexual assault trial gets underway in Kelowna

Violent sexual assault detailed in court trial

(Editor’s Note: Story contains material that may not be suitable for everyone)

A trial got underway Tuesday for a West Kelowna man accused of violently sexually assaulting and confining a woman who was at his house two years ago.

In opening statements Crown counsel Angela Ross told the court that she would be presenting evidence to show that the accused, Jeremy Czechowski, grabbed a woman who entered his home with a mutual acquaintance after the bar Feb. 20, 2016 and violently assaulted her. He allegedly forced the woman down, choked her to unconsciousness at least once and sexually violated her. The alleged attack is believed to have taken place over two hours.

The first of nearly a dozen witnesses scheduled to speak was a doctor who works with the sexual assault team at Kelowna General Hospital’s emergency ward.

She told the court the victim was clearly showing signs of being traumatized during her examination, which happened at around 8:40 a.m. Feb. 21, 2016.

She was “crying, sobbing and sort of hugging herself,” the doctor testified.

The victim was reluctant to sign a release form for the examination, due to “fearfulness for her life and her family’s life,” the court heard.

In 20 minutes she’d calmed down and signed the document, but the examination was fraught with emotional landmines, such as the point where the victim realized that she lost a sock during the alleged attack.

“It triggered a flood of memories of her shoes coming off,” said the witness, explaining that memory is often fragmented in acute traumatic situations.

Of physical evidence, the doctor found bruising on her neck as well as her head. There was evidence that she had black spots in her vision, consistent with asphyxiation and she had pain in her genitalia.

The trial continues tomorrow.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Princesses and superheros raise funds for childhood cancer this Family Day

Just Posted

Difficult year for Okanagan fruit growers

Weather factors reduce fruit profit margins

Byelection day in Kelowna West is finally here

Tomorrow voters in the riding will finally get to elect a new MLA after waiting six months

Thoughts of spring… and the spring wine festival

Tickets are now on sale for the Okanagan Wine Festival Society’s spring wine fest

Men on the run fail to hide from police

Kamloops men wanted by the RCMP were arrested in Vernon

Missing patient found

UPDATE: 40-year-old found safe and sound

Princesses and superheros raise funds for childhood cancer this Family Day

Donning capes, cowls and all sorts of ballrooms dresses, the children were all smiles.

Letter: Council caved to developer on Central Green

Kelowna letter-writer expresses disappointment with council on major project

Column: Bushman of the Shuswap saga reaches its end

Reporter Tracy Hughes recounts her experiences covering the former fugitive’s story

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Trudeau government to table budget Feb. 27 as Canada faces uncertainty

Finance minister’s fall fiscal statement predicted deficit of $18.4 billion in 2017-18

B.C. man, banned from swing dance club, fails to get human rights hearing

Man took issue with the Vancouver Swing Society banning people for inappropriate behaviour

BCWF’s steelhead extinction fears confirmed

Endangered wildlife status for Thompson River watershed endorsed

Notley launches more ways to fight B.C.’s pipeline stance

A series of online tools includes a petition to ‘Keep Canada Working’

NDP target housing, child care in return to B.C. legislature

John Horgan’s government will set out agenda for latest legislative session in Throne Speech

Most Read