Canadian country music icon Shania Twain paid a visit to CFB Esquimalt, Thursday April 19, thanking members of the Canadian Armed Forces for the service. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

Shania Twain visits Canadian Armed Forces base in B.C.

Canadian country icon thanks members of CFB Esquimalt for their service

Canadian country icon Shania Twain paid a visit to CFB Esquimalt Thursday to thank members of the Canadian Armed Forces for their service and to promote her new single, “Soldier.”

The two-time Grammy Award-winner called the new song – featured on the soundtrack of the upcoming war drama, Thank You For Your Service – a “very emotional expression.”

“I wrote the song about the heartbreak of saying a sad goodbye to a loved one that is heading off, and with the feeling of never being certain they would ever return,” she told the crowd.

Twain arrived from downtown Victoria by zodiac boat to board the HMCS Ottawa where she toured the ship, and mingled with the crowd to sign autographs and pose for photos.

“Who’s not a Shania fan?” joked CFB Esquimalt base commander Capt. Jason Boyd, who was excited to meet the woman whose albums he remembers waiting in line for while he was in military college.

“It truly speaks to what kind of character she has and the support that she shows for what it is that we do, and the appreciation she shows,” he said of her visit to the base. “So we’re here today to show that appreciation back.”

With 100 million records sold worldwide, Shania Twain is the best-selling female Canadian artist in country music history, and one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

The Timmins, Ontario native released her fifth album Now in September 2017 and her tour of the same name kicks off next month, with two shows slated for Vancouver, May 5 and 6.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

 

Previous story
Driving Change: A Kelowna man’s charitable trip across Canada

Just Posted

Driving Change: A Kelowna man’s charitable trip across Canada

A Kelowna man, his bus, and his mission for positive change across our country

Kelowna examines options to connect Rutland with rail trail

Public feedback on the four options is available online until May 6

Wanted man nabbed after flipping car in Kelowna

A wanted man is now facing charges

Dangerous driver stopped by spike belt in Lake Country

The driver was arrested in Lake Country after fleeing the scene in Kelowna

Cops cuff good guys for great cause

Kelowna RCMP arrested members of the public as part of their annual Cops for Kids fundraiser.

Kelowna properties flooded along Heimlich Road

Flooding started on Spiers Road Tuesday and continued into properties, said an area resident

Case of teacher secretly filming teens reaches top court

Acquittal of teacher, Ryan Jarvis, who secretly videoed teens ‘dangerous,’ top court told

The “industry will collapse” : South Okanagan winery reacts to ruling

Okanagan Falls winery concerned for the future of the industry after Supreme Court ruling

Why a 14-year-old will lead the charge at annual marijuana protest on the Hill

Marijuana enthusiasts have long been circling April 20 on their calendars as annual day of cannabis

B.C. communities await marine spill compensation years after incidents

The government maintains a Ship Source Oil Pollution Fund to compensate Canadians

RCMP say too early to know what happened in Broncos crash

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said collission very complex

Rock titans rule Prospera Place

Peter Frampton and Steve Miller have been friends for 51 years.

Conservative MP wants feds to close loophole for illegal border crossers

Immigration advocates call on government to suspend Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement

Alberta university criticized for honouring David Suzuki

University of Alberta plans to bestow environmentalist with honourary degree

Most Read