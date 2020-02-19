‘Share the love for your neighbourhood’: Kelowna looking for creative improvement ideas

A $1,500 grant towards a neighbourhood enhancement project is up for grabs

If you have an idea that would make your neighbourhood great, now is your opportunity to make it a reality.

People interested in planning a neighbourhood enhancement project for the spring season can apply for a grant of up to $1,500 by Friday, March 6.

“Good relationships with those who live around you can help transform communities into safe, welcoming and inclusive places to live,” said Tanya Sletten, community development coordinator.

“Projects through the Neighbourhood Grant have really helped encourage neighbours to connect and build relationships. Every year we’re excited to see people come together to create wonderful neighbourhood projects.”

The grant is funded by Central Okanagan Foundation through the City of Kelowna’s Strong Neighbourhoods program. Over 400 residents participated in 10 projects last year, including several little free libraries, a 3-D sidewalk painting, planting native plants along a boulevard and revitalizing a community skating rink.

While residents can apply any time, funding is released three times per year: March 6, June 5 and Nov. 6.

